Music Innovation Company Scores Spot in Global Competition

(NewsUSA) – DigiTrax Entertainment, a music technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence for the music industry, has taken semi-finalist honors in the Association of Chinese Professionals of Atlanta and US China Innovation Alliance’s InnoSTARS competition in Atlanta, Georgia.The InnoSTARS Competition provides an opportunity for innovative United States companies to connect with potential investors and partners from China.The semi-finalists will have the opportunity to make regional contacts in Chinese technology hubs and obtain valuable global perspective and feedback on their products.DigiTrax Entertainment CEO Joseph Vangieri and CTO Marcus Matusiak made the winning presentation at the InnoSTARS competition, which earned DigiTrax the unique business opportunity to travel to China later in 2018.The DigiTrax team will present the company to potential investors in the areas of artificial intelligence and music creation and production.The InnoSTARS participants will visit 19 Chinese cities with established business climates conducive to innovation and technology."That the Association of Chinese Professionals of Atlanta and the US China Innovation Alliance have honored DigiTrax with this win represents an important step forward for us," Mr. Vangieri says.The opportunity to visit China allows the company to expand its pool of potential investors and explain how "its unique approach to artificial intelligence in the music field is both effective and potentially highly lucrative," Mr. Vangieri says.Accredited investors seeking more information about the company can visit Digitrax’s SeedInvest portal at https://goo.gl/o7u61w.What sets DigiTrax apart is its unique use of artificial intelligence to simultaneously address the major challenges facing the music production industry: time, money, and personnel.Music Builder, the DigiTrax flagship musical technology platform, allows users to create, produce, and distribute music efficiently and cost-effectively, without the need for an extensive team of production specialists.In addition, DigiTrax uses AI technology to help musicians easily compare songs and parts of songs to determine whether their original work has been plagiarized.The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company owns seven patents in music artificial intelligence and machine learning, and boasts an extensive catalog of musical content.For more information, visit themusicbuilder.com.

NewsUSA Arts and Entertainment