Fast Facts About Excessive Sweating at School

(NewsUSA) – It’s back-to-school and sweat’s happening.But while it’s "normal" to sweat with heat, exertion or anxiety, 4.8 percent of people — students included — experience sweating so excessive it’s a serious medical condition called hyperhidrosis.To help these youngsters as they return to school, the International Hyperhidrosis Society, a non-profit that helps improve quality-of-life for those living with hyperhidrosis, is debunking excessive sweating myths with facts:* Children, teens, and young adults can all suffer from hyperhidrosis that’s debilitating and life-altering.* Hyperhidrosis often first manifests during school-aged years, bringing with it severe embarrassment due to sweat-drenched clothes and damaged school materials.* Poor academic performance, social isolation, and depression can happen as a result.* Individuals with hyperhidrosis sweat about 5 times more than what’s considered "normal" because they have overactive sweat glands, NOT because of moods, poor health, or lack of hygiene.* Kids don’t outgrow hyperhidrosis; they need help to manage it.* This condition can make basic school activities, such as holding a pencil difficult.* Hyperhidrosis is as emotionally damaging as severe acne and shouldn’t be ignored.* Young people with hyperhidrosis can find support, understanding, and treatment — but they need adults to help.Learn more at SweatHelp.org.

