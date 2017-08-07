The Great Divide: Balancing Travel and Protecting Delicate Ecosystems

(NewsUSA) – Sponsored News – For some, traveling is a calling, a way of life. It’s about those who are more traveler than tourist, who prefer upscale lodging, who are happy to hike, horseback ride or kayak as a mode of transportation. In short, they are adventurers who recognize the importance of exploring the world, albeit responsibly, to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible. Welcome to ecotourism, or as The International Ecotourism Society defines it: responsible travel to natural areas that doesn’t just conserve the environment, but also improves the well-being of local people. As goodwill ambassador to the San Diego Zoo’s Zoological Society, Joan Embery knows there is incomparable value to this type of travel. “The tourism market, if properly managed, can have a huge positive effect by educating people who become ambassadors when they come home and talk about their experiences,” says Embery. “For many countries, it’s a major source of revenue, giving value to the resources we want to protect.” For those interested in seeing the world in a different way, travel guru International Expeditions (IE) can help. This Alabama-based company is well-versed in handling travel plans from the Amazon to Zambia. Whether your upscale adventure includes lemurs or penguins, birds or reptiles (and everything in between), IE takes care of all the details to make your vacation a seamless experience. With the support of IE, travelers are free to absorb local lore, and sample local food and discover unique customs and cultural practices. The end result, according to the Matador Network, is economic growth paired with authentic and appropriate interactions between locals and visitors. This attitude of respect and reverence for another country’s culture, said Embery, is key to eco-traveling, and why she continues to travel halfway around the world to places like East Africa. “I always enjoy taking people there [to East Africa] because you can’t be disappointed. There is always something to see — the sights, the sounds, the sunsets, the landscape and just the expanse of it. It’s mind-boggling to realize that still exists,” she said. For more information, please visit www.ietravel.com.

NewsUSA Environment