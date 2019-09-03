Exhibition: Documenting the Undocumented
Event on 2019-05-08 00:00:00
Documenting the Undocumented: Immigrant Voices of Past and Present
Beyond merely showcasing immigrant narratives and minority perspectives, the books in this exhibition encourage first- and second-generation students at UC Davis to become part of a social and intellectual movement that empowers and humanizes their communities' experiences.
Related symposium: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the International Center. See separate listing.
at UC Davis
1 Shields Avenue
Davis, United States