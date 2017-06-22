Exhibition: Davis 1917-2017: Celebrating 100 Years of Community

Event on 2017-01-17 00:00:00

2017 marks the centennial of the city of Davis. In this exhibition, 100 years of Davis history come to life through photographs, newspaper clippings and other archival materials from the library's Special Collections.

You’ll learn about some of the people and stories that shaped the city of Davis, including:

Jerome C. Davis, a stock farm owner for whose family the city is named

The disastrous fire that destroyed the downtown business district and brought attention to the need for city services

The evolution of Davis real estate, from when you could buy a ,250 home in Oeste Manor in 1950 to a community site map for the Cannery, which is still being built today The display draws from more than 15 separate collections, ranging from professional and personal photographs to the institutional archives of the Sacramento Union newspaper and UC Davis.

Visitors are welcome to take home a free postcard that shows what downtown Davis looked like in the 1950s as a souvenir.

at UC Davis

1 Shields Avenue

Davis, United States