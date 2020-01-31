Dance Fridays – Live Salsa with BORINQUEN, Bachata y Mas plus Dance Lessons

Event on 2020-01-31 19:30:00

EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT – THE BEST OF SAN FRANCISCO DANCE LESSONS, LIVE MUSIC, AND DANCING

www.DanceFridays.com (Get on the VIP List for Future Events)

An Evening with the fantastic dance lessons for all, Live salsa with LIVE SALSA BAND (plus a dedicated Bachata room too), and fantastic Dance Lessons for ALL! San Francisco's Hottest Salsa Bachata Night!

GET advance Tickets, Save Money! Get on the VIP list at www.DanceFridays.com

NOTE: Save with Advance Tickets. Tickets are ALWAYS availabile at the door! Come out and Join the Fun. 🙂

Learn to Dance at 8p, with Beginning Dance Lessons – no partner or experience required!

Yes, you can learn salsa right there, and bachata too! The classes are fun and social, and then you can celebrate with live salsa and bachata in multiple rooms in the San Francisco Bay Area's #1 dance night, Dance Fridays.

Beginning Dance Classes followed by an amazing LIVE MUSIC dance party! Salsa Dancing (and Bachata Dance too), in an amazing THREE room Mega-Event …

THIS FRIDAY – COME JOIN THE PARTY … Get your tickets now!

www.DanceFridays.com (Get on the VIP List for Future Events)

** Please note: Tickets are NOT refundable (please, do not ask), but yes, tickets can be transferred and put into someone else's name up to 5pm of the day of the performance. Ticket's can never be held from one concert to another (one date to another date).

EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT – THE BEST OF SAN FRANCISCO DANCE LESSONS, LIVE MUSIC, AND DANCING

www.DanceFridays.com (Get on the VIP List for Future Events)

at Dance Fridays

550 Barneveld

San Francisco, United States