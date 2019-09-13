California Bach Society 2018-2019 Season

Event on 2018-10-21 16:00:00

This is a 4-concert set. Season tickets may be purchased only prior to the first concert. October 21, 2018 we open the new season with JS Bach's Missa Brevis in A Major and the extraordinary funeral cantata BWV 198. THIS CONCERT IS AT FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH December 2, 2018 we celebrate the holidays in Italy with five centuries of Italian Christmas music. March 3, 2019 we perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's stunning All-Night Vigil. April 28, 2019 we conclude the season with two Italian masters in Vienna, including a US premiere of Antonio Bertali's Missa Redemptoris. All concerts in Berkeley are Sunday afternoons, 4 pm. ** The October concert is at First Congregational Church. The December, March and April concerts are at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. PLEASE NOTE: Although your order confirmation will indicate tickets are being held in Will Call, SUBSCRIPTIONS PURCHASED BEFORE OCTOBER 12 WILL BE MAILED to you by CBS. Other California Bach Society events

at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church**

2300 Bancroft Way

Berkeley, United States