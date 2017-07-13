Artists of Mexico

Event on 2017-07-13 00:00:00

Artists of Mexico is presented in anticipation of the Getty Foundation’s region-wide endeavor, Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, officially opening in September 2017. Artists of Mexico at Jack Rutberg Fine Arts features artists whose works and careers had particular resonance in Los Angeles by way of the artists’ personal histories in L.A., their many exhibitions in Southern California, and in many instances through their widely known public works throughout the region. For many of these artists, their most avid collectors in the U.S. were indeed in Los Angeles, in advance of their now widespread international museum recognition. Los Angeles’ and Hollywood’s interest in these artists served to expand these artists’ recognition not only throughout the U.S., but also within Mexico.

Included in the exhibition are: Jean Charlot, Rafael Coronel, Jose Luis Cuevas, Berenice Kolko, Gustavo Montoya, Alfredo Ramos Martinez, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Rufino Tamayo and Francisco Zuniga.

at Jack Rutberg Fine Arts

357 N. La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles, United States