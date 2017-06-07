Want to Take The Road Less Traveled? Here’s How

(NewsUSA) – Off-road driving on scenic, challenging trails can be fun, but it’s completely different than cruising down the road; keep these tips in mind to stay safe and avoid getting stuck. –Soft obstacles: When you plan to tackle sand, snow, or mud, deflate your tires to improve your traction by decreasing the tire footprint. Maintain momentum, and if your wheels start spinning in the sand or snow, ease off the gas a bit. In mud, keep the wheels spinning to help clear the mud from the tires. –Hard obstacles: When you approach large rocks, logs, or ditches during off-road driving, take them at an angle, so only one tire engages the obstacle and the other three remain on level ground to maximize traction. Place one tire on the obstacle, then drive over it slowly to help protect the underside of your vehicle. –Hills: Always have an escape plan in case your trek doesn’t turn out as expected. However, you can increase your odds of safely taking on hills by approaching them straight on for maximum traction to all four tires. Use the highest gear possible to comfortably take the hill. Having the right vehicles and tires makes for an unparalleled off-roading experience, according to Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO of Jeep Jamboree. “Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring down-to-earth people to enjoy their Jeep 4x4s in the outdoors,” said Umlauf, who works to coordinate operations for safe use and maintenance of off-road vehicle trails in the U.S. and worldwide. He noted that BFGoodrich Tires will be the official tire of Jeep Jamboree in 2017. When you are ready to head to the backcountry, Del Albright, Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer, and BFGoodrich Performance Team Expert, has 50 years driving experience with tires on trails. “The All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire is my tire of choice, with a rugged, durable design that makes it ideal for off-roaders who want to torture test their vehicles or just enjoy the backroads,” he said. Albright also is a longtime advocate for conservation and preservation of trails for off-roading use. One of his favorite trails, the Rubicon Trail in Lake Tahoe, California, was at risk for closure due to erosion concerns, but Albright helped lead a group of volunteers to fix the trouble spots and preserve the trail for off-roaders and other outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. Some of his other favorites include Rausch Creek Off-Road Park (Pennsylvania), San Hallow State Park (Utah) and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail (West Virginia). For more information about BFGoodrich and off-road adventures, visit bfgoodrichtires.com.

NewsUSA Auto