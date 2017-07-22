How to Turn Volunteering Into a Family Affair

(NewsUSA) – Want to volunteer to make things better, but think you lack the time? You’re not alone. A new survey conducted by State Farm found that busy lifestyles is one of the biggest barriers keeping people from getting as involved as they’d like. And since 77 percent say they prefer volunteering with those they know, the summer months – with kids off from school – offer parents the ideal opportunity to perform their good deeds with the entire family. Two of the best suggestions that take maybe an hour each? Drawing pictures to send to veterans, and cleaning up a local beach or park. See other ideas and the full-sized image here.

NewsUSA Seasonal