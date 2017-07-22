How to Plan the Perfect Buddy Golf Getaway

(NewsUSA) – Sponsored News – Customization is trending in the world of golf-buddy trips and resorts are upping their game to accommodate groups who want to put their own unique stamp on an outing. While the pursuit of extraordinary golf remains at the core of this annual trek, the golf-buddy trip is expanding beyond tee times to include adventure-based activities, elevated culinary experiences, personalized amenities and more. Not sure where to start when creating that special buddy trip? The team at central Florida’s Streamsong Resort — home to two nationally-ranked courses with a third, designed by Rio Olympic course architect Gil Hanse, on the way — has some tips to make your next getaway memorable: * Location: Select a place that offers “memory makers” for everyone in your group. For example, Streamsong will up its “bucket list” status in 2017 with the addition of Streamsong Black, making it the only place in the world where guests can enjoy courses designed by the industry’s top minimalist architects — Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Tom Doak and Gil Hanse. * Engage with the Destination Early and Often: Communicate and build rapport with the golf pros and your event planner; nobody knows the destination and all that’s possible like these folks do. Challenge the staff to come up with new and creative ideas — they love to personalize. * Dining: Nothing pleases, delights and unites a golf-buddy trip like food. Most resorts have multiple restaurant options, so don’t dine in the same place every day — mix it up, but be sure to make reservations in advance. Based on the size of the group, a private banquet room can be ideal for creating a memorable dining experience that’s complete with a customized menu and your favorite wines. * Recreation: The time between rounds can be filled by more than pool time or a sports massage. For example, at Streamsong, groups can enjoy a variety of adventure-based experiences, including guided bass fishing excursions, sporting clays challenges and even archery. These signature experiences keep groups talking long after the last putts drop on the final round. For more information, visit www.streamsongresort.com or call 1-844-330-1676.

NewsUSA Recreation