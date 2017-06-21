Give the Gift of Connectivity, Without the Stress

(NewsUSA) – Once again, tech is topping lots of wish lists. We’ve all been there. You unwrap your wanted new tech, but before you can use your exciting new gift, there’s usually some assembly or setup required. The setup is a major source of frustration for nearly a third of consumers recently surveyed by Asurion, the global leader in technology support and protection services, who say that putting together new technology has ruined their holiday. This happens more than you may think. Asurion surveyed over 1,000 consumers and found that 64 percent of people have received a tech gadget for the holidays that they didn’t know how to work. And it’s not just the older generations that are having problems; 75 percent of millennials admit they’ve been stumped by a new device, compared to 53 percent of boomers. “While the benefits of connected devices are virtually endless, the devices have become increasingly complex, and we’re finding that even the most tech-savvy consumers are being outsmarted,” says Bettie Colombo, spokesperson for Asurion. “We have a team of thousands of tech experts on standby to help consumers avoid the pitfalls and frustrations of setting up new technology so they can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends, family and their new tech.” The struggle to set up new technology has become such a challenge that 41 percent of people avoid buying their older friends and family members tech devices altogether just to avoid the hassle of helping them set them up. This process can become time-consuming, with 62 percent of millennials spending an hour or more helping friends or family with their devices over the holidays. In fact, six in 10 millennials would be willing to shell out their hard-earned cash to never have to answer a tech question again! Asurion’s tech experts help users avoid the frustrations of device setup this holiday by making it quick and easy to get help with technology issues regardless of brand or platform. Asurion’s support and protection services are available through most wireless carriers. “The smartphone has become the remote control for all of your tech,” Colombo says. “Enrolling in your carrier’s support and protection program not only provides you with peace of mind that your smartphone is covered for loss, theft and damage, but also provides you with one-click access to a live U.S.-based tech expert to answer all your questions.” Ask your wireless carrier about Asurion support and protection, or learn more here: https://www.asurion.com/soluto-service/features

NewsUSA Holiday