Bringing the Family Together At the Dinner Table

(NewsUSA) – Sponsored News – If you are like most families, the stress of having kids and maintaining hectic schedules, can heat up the happiest of households in no time — especially when it comes to trying to decide what to have for dinner. However, with a little planning and some cooperation, even the busiest family can find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together. The following tips will give you an idea of how you can streamline the dinner process, while squeezing in some much-needed family time: * Get the whole household involved. Not only on chores like washing and drying dishes, but on tasting and choosing the menus. * Schedule a mock cooking class. If you want to get family members involved, make time on a weekend for a prepping and cooking session, where everyone can share knife skills, recipes, and other culinary lessons. * Do a taste test. Let’s face it, every family has that one member who’s finicky. To combat that, have them weigh in for taste tests. This way, you can plan to cook that dish in bulk. * Strive for leftovers. Whoever is cooking can make extra of anything that’s a hit with family members and store leftovers in the fridge or freezer. Two roasted chickens (instead of one) are great for hot or cold sandwiches, soup, salad, and great filler for fajitas or burritos. To help you get started, the maker of Minute Rice is giving out this one-stop shopping, anyone-can-make recipe: 15 Minute Chicken and Rice Dinner 1 tablespoon oil 4 small, boneless, skinless chicken breast halves 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup chicken broth 2 cups Minute White Rice, uncooked 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder Fresh parsley, chopped (optional) Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cover. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until lightly browned on both sides. Remove chicken from skillet. Add soup, water, and chicken broth to skillet; stir. Bring to boil. Stir in rice, garlic powder, and onion powder. Top with chicken; cover. Cook on low heat 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. (170 degrees). Let sit 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley, if desired. Substitute: For a whole-grain alternative, use Minute Brown Rice for the Minute White Rice and cook an additional 5 minutes. Yield: 4 servings. For more information, please visit www.minuterice.com.

