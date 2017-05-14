6 Tips for Planning Your Wedding Photos Like a Pro

(NewsUSA) – With everything that goes into your wedding day, those once-in-a-lifetime moments will go by in a blur, which is why hiring a professional wedding photographer is a must. After all, the last thing you should be worrying about is whether your photographer will be able to capture your big day. The key? Prepare yourself so that you can accurately evaluate the “right” photographer for you. “The best photographer will take the time to build a rapport with you and use his or her experience and creativity to capture the mood, personality, ambiance and even the geography of your wedding,” says PPA (Professional Photographers of America) photographer Berit Bizjak. “The finest wedding photography is more than a series of still pictures. It’s physical poetry — it tells the story of the day and portrays the essence of both people and place.” To this end, PPA, the largest international nonprofit association created by professional photographers, has taken the guesswork out of the process by offering six tips to help you plan your wedding photos like a pro: 1. Book far in advance. The best photographers get booked quickly — sometimes as much as a year in advance — so don’t wait until the last minute to book your photographer. 2. Show them the money. Now is not the time to skimp on your photo budget. Call around and get a price range for services, and remember: after the cake is long gone, and the dress is stored away, your wedding photos will be the only things left to share and enjoy for years to come, so don’t cut too many corners on your photography budget — you’ll end up regretting it. 3. Make sure your photographer is a real pro. Only hire someone who has liability insurance, experience taking the style of photos you want, backup equipment and a plan for when things go south. Ideally, he or she is a PPA photographer. PPA photographers do more than just snap pictures. They have the technical expertise and artistry to make you look your best and bring your vision to life. They also abide by a strict code of ethics that makes a real difference. Watch this (video) to see real married couples share their stories. 4. Request to see a full gallery of real weddings. Look at full wedding coverage (not just a small selection of each wedding’s best moments) to see a photographer’s true style and get a sense of how he or she might tell your “story.” Do you prefer more artistic or traditional poses? Would you rather have a photojournalist approach or a mix of all styles? 5.Work with your photographer to create a detailed shot list. PPA wedding photographers can also help you create that shot list, as they know what key moments tell a wedding story and can prepare for those. But talk about your must-haves, and walk through the entire program with your photographer ahead of time. Share your expectations ahead of time to ensure that he or she captures the key shots, while remaining attentive and available to catch the best candid moments. 6. Plan your post-wedding photo strategy• ahead of time! Almost as soon as the festivities are over, you’ll be eager to look at the photos so you can relive your big day over and over again. Ask your photographer for teasers or a “sneak peek” and a timeline for when the rest of the pictures will be available. Will they give you an online gallery for family and friends to choose the images they want? Again, knowing these things ahead of time will make things easy on the back end, sparing you any heartache. Get more tips like these, and prepare for the best wedding photosNewsUSA Bridal