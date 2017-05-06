Stop Pests This Spring With These Safe, Simple Steps

(NewsUSA) – Spring is here, and that means not only getting a jump on your cleaning, but also having a reason to check all areas of your house and garage for signs of pests that might have made themselves at home over the winter. Take a tour through your house and try these simple steps suggested by Kari Warberg Block, pest prevention expert and founder of EarthKind and Stay Away natural pest-prevention products for a few pest-proofing techniques for each room of your house * Outside: The best defense is a good offense when it comes to protecting the outside of your home from pests. Inspect the exterior of your house and patch any cracks or other openings that may have developed over the winter. * Living room: Keep ants from becoming unwanted guests in your living room by vacuuming the entry/living room areas thoroughly to get rid of any crumbs, and clean up any sweet, sugary spills which are the number one culprit for attracting ants in this area. Also, try a non-toxic ant repellant such as Stay Away Ants pouches. All Stay Away products are made in the USA from essential oils and plant fibers, so they are eco-friendly and have no known risks associated with use in the home. * Kitchen: Use natural ingredients to keep your kitchen clean and repel rodents and other pests. Be sure to clean under refrigerators, stoves, and sinks because these are the areas where rodents frequently make their nests. Dog food is the number one attractant to hungry rodents. Try using a plant-based Stay Away Rodent repellant pouch, and you may avoid becoming one of the 21 million American homes invaded by rodents each winter (according to the National Pest Management Association). After pest-proofing your kitchen, proceed to the pantry, where moths might try to make themselves at home. Prevent problems by storing food in airtight glass, metal, or plastic containers; cleaning and checking packages for signs of holes; and placing a non-toxic Stay Away Moths pouch nearby. * Bedroom and Closet: Moths also can consider closets a place to call home, but a Stay Away Moths pouch can keep them at bay. In the bedroom, the non-toxic Stay Away Spiders repellant offers a similar strategy. After vacuuming to remove any existing webs, use the repellant to prevent additional infestations. * Garage and Basement: These areas can harbor a variety of pests. To keep them out, avoid storing items in cardboard boxes, which can attract rodents (they use cardboard to build their nests) as well as cockroaches (they like to feast on the glue ). Also, repair any leaky pipes to prevent the development of mold and moisture. Visit earthkind.com for more ideas for safely pest-proofing your home.

NewsUSA Seasonal