Iconic US Winemaker Toasts Tradition While Embracing Change

(NewsUSA) – For those who appreciate wine, it is an art unto itself. After all, great wine comes from all over the world. If, however, you want to remain true to your North American roots, it may be more difficult than you think. It’s a little known fact that many of the wines sold by US wineries don’t use American-grown grapes exclusively . The exception is CK Mondavi and Family — the first and only wine brand that’s 100 percent “Made in the USA” Certified. This difficult-to-achieve third-party certification means it has undergone a rigorous audit and review process that enables the vintner to say that every single part of the CK Mondavi and Family wine bottle is 100 percent authentically American-made — the grapes, the screw cap, the labels, and even the ink on the labels. Its commitment to being fully US-made, and to quality grape growing and winemaking practices, render it superior to others at the same price point. This official certification gives consumers the confidence to know that they’re purchasing from a fourth-generation American family that wholeheartedly supports US farmers and businesses. To understand how CK Mondavi and Family came into its own is to go back almost seventy-five years, when Cesare Mondavi decided to turn surplus grapes from his Midwest grape-shipping business into wine. That ingenuity started an American wine dynasty. Cesare eventually moved his family to California and purchased his first vineyards. And for the past four generations, the Mondavi family has been making wine. Today, the winery is run by Marc Mondavi and his family. Marc’s father, Peter Mondavi, Sr., continued his father Cesare’s legacy, and worked at the winery every day, until his passing at the age of 101 last year. Marc and Janice work alongside several of their daughters, as well as other family members, to produce CK Mondavi and Family wines. Some of the family still lives on the original property Cesare and his wife Rosa Mondavi purchased almost 75 years ago. “It’s not often that a fourth generation is interested in taking over the family business. We are extremely blessed that our family is interested in keeping our tradition alive for years to come,” says Marc. “For 74 years, our family has been committed to quality grape growing and winemaking practices that simply cannot be found in other wines at this price point. We attribute this to our strong winemaking tradition and family-owned vineyards. You will truly be surprised by the quality of our wines for the price,” he notes. Even as the family legacy and traditions continue, the winemaker moves forward with environmental consciousness. Its grapes are 100 percent sourced from California vineyards, utilizing sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are more typical of expensive wines. Their relentless commitment to quality winemaking and hands-on small lot sourcing sets them apart from other value wines. The CK Mondavi and Family portfolio consists of the most popular varieties of wines, and the grapes are grown on the family’s 1,850 acres of vineyards and from California family winegrowers that the Mondavis have had partnerships with for generations. The new CK Mondavi wines will be available across the US, starting this month. Find your perfect wine at www.ckmondavi.com/find-wine.

